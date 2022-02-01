Silence of presidency on E-Levy impasse worrying – Jantuah

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Presidency should at least serve as a referee in E-Levy impasse, Jantuah



Govt should state alternatives to E-Levy, Kwame Jantuah



Govt should stop creating the impression that the economy would collapse without E-Levy, Jantuah



Chief Executive Officer of the African Energy Consortium, Kwame Jantuah, has said the silence of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia government on the E-Levy impasse in Parliament is worrying.



Kwame Jantuah, who is reported to have said this by Asaase Radio, added that even if the president and vice president would not speak about the issue of the E-Levy, they should act as referees to help resolve the impasse in Parliament.



“The president and his vice have been silent on this matter, and I don’t understand why. In situations like this, I want to listen to his words. Even if he doesn’t speak, he should act as referee,” he was quoted by asaaseradio.



He further stated that the fights in Parliament was embarrassing and could happen again if the first two gentlemen of the country did not play a role in resolving the E-Levy impasse.



“It’s embarrassing what’s happening in Parliament, and it will happen again. I’m not for the politicisation of E-Levy. The sad thing about it is that the minister of finance is trying to make this a patriotic issue, but it’s not a patriotic issue,” he said.



Kwame Jantuah also stated that government must come out with alternatives should Parliament reject the E-Levey Bill.



He said the impression created that the economy would collapse without the levy was not the best, adding that the government coming out with an alternative would help quell this impression.



“Are they saying that if they don’t get E-Levy, they won’t undertake projects, and the economy will collapse? In any case, they’re supposed to make sure the economy doesn’t collapse,” he said.



“What’s the plan B for E-Levy? And is it true that if we don’t get E-Levy, the economy will collapse, or they’re just trying to frighten us?” Jantuah questioned.