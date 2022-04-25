Signs indicating NPP is losing 2024 elections - Yammin lists

Politics of Monday, 25 April 2022

Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yammin, has affirmed that the National Democratic Congress, NDC, will win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, signs like the recent Serwaa Broni saga points to the fact that the opposition NDC will come back to power in 2024.



Addressing participants at this year’s TEIN-KNUST Alumni connect, Mr. Yammin urged supporters of the NDC not to renege on campaigning for the party to win the next general election.



Yammin, as part of his speech to the students, listed some four signs which goes to collaborate his points.



The four signs that shows clearly that the governing NPP is on its way out of power, according to Joseph Yammin are:



Contesting Bawumia over flagbearership indication of NPP failure



The NDC stalwart mentioned that the reported desire of some NPP members to challenge Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the flagbearership position of the party is an indication that NPP has failed.



He noted that, the same situation panned out in 2008 when the then Vice President Aliu Mahama [of blessed memory] wanted to lead the party into the 2008 elections, but was unsuccessful.



“It happened in 2008 when a sitting Vice President had…and I’m quoting Asiedu Nketia not myself…had 16 thieves contesting the principal thief. That is an indication that they themselves believe the man is not good and the government has failed.



“If not why would they contest a government that they are so proud of?Contesting Aliu Mahama [then] and contesting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia today is an indication that the NPP themselves believe that they have failed," Joseph Yammin stressed.



NPP qualifies Black Stars to World Cup 2 years before elections



On the sporting front, Joseph Yammin observed that the NPP always qualifies the Black Stars for World Cup tournaments two years before elections are held in the country.



He said, this year was no exception as the Black Stars have secured a place at the 2022 World Cup to be hosted in Qatar – two years before election 2024.



“I have studied it for a longtime. The NPP qualified Ghana to the first World Cup in 2006, two years to election 2008 and they lost 2008 elections. Today they have qualified Ghana to the World Cup two years to the next elections [in 2024]...,” he said.



NPP buys presidential jets before exiting power



Another reason cited by Mr. Yammin is the government's disclosure to buy a new presidential jet.



It will be recalled that Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, confirmed in Parliament that consultations were underway for the country to go ahead with plans to purchase a new presidential jet.



He, however, said if the purchase was made today, the aircraft will be delivered in the first quarter of 2025 – a time when President Akufo-Addo would have exited office.



Joseph Yammin believes it’s an indication NPP will relinquish power to the NDC.



“Anytime the NPP came to power and they were exiting power, they buy a presidential jet. Thanks to Okudzeto Ablakwa, we know that this government is buying another presidential jet. They bought a presidential jet in 2006-2008 and they lost 2008 elections. There’s a presidential jet in the offing…they are buying. I’m sure they have even bought it...,” he stated.



NPP President allege girlfriends



Joseph Yammin further indicated that, before former President John Agyekum Kufuor lost power in 2008, it was alleged that he was involved in some amorous relationship with one Giselle Yazji.



He said at present, President Akufo-Addo is also towing the same trajectory as he has allegedly had extramarital affair with a Canadian-based woman called Serwaa Broni.



“The President of the Republic in 2004, 2008 [John Agyekum Kufuor] had a girlfriend called Giselle Yazji. Today, the President [Nana Akufo-Addo] has an alleged girlfriend called Serwaa Broni. As a political watcher…somebody who has been in politics all this while…when I look at these four histories and scenarios, I can confidently tell you that the NPP are losing the 2024 elections,” he declared.



