Source: GNA

Sierra Leonean Minister signs late President Rawlings’ book of condolence

Late Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Reverend Abraham James Sesay-Jones, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry of Sierra Leone on Friday signed the book of condolence for the late former President Jerry John Rawlings at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Rev Sesay-Jones in an interview with the Ghana News Agency described the late former President Rawlings as a household name in Sierra Leone because “we knew him as a radical person and a game-changer.



“Former President Rawlings was the heartbeat of the people and turned things around for the betterment of the citizenry.



"In this life, some people come and leave, and nobody noticed them, but Rawlings came with a mission to accomplish something for the country".



Rev Sesay-Jones explained that the people of Sierra Leone look at Ghana and admire the great legacies the late former President has left for the nation.



He called on Ghanaians to appreciate and recognize the great achievements of Former President Rawlings and give him a befitting state burial.



"I find him to be a person who is fearless regardless of the consequences. He says what he has to say and do what he has to do," he said.



Rev Sesay-Jones disclosed that the late President exhibited a great sense of humility and brought himself to the level of the ordinary man, with a touch of human face for all spheres of people.



"The late former President's humility is a lesson for all leaders in the African continent to respect everybody irrespective of our positions or status in society".



Nana Agyekum Dwamena, the Head of Civil Service of Ghana who also signed the book of condolence described the late former President as a man of vision who ensured the passing of the new Civil Service law, 1993 (PNDCL 327), to replace the Civil Service Act, 1960.



Nana Dwamena said he witnessed the reign of the late former President when he launched his revolution on June 4, 1979.



He said the late President participated actively in most of the Service's programmes, stressing "my first time visiting the Castle was when we were celebrating our Civil Service week and he invited us to the Castle Gardens.



"The late President granted land for the building of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana office and we remember him for that," he said.



Mr Godwin Banini, a former Broadcast Journalist, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation who signed the book of condolence said the late former President was passionate about the development of the country and had done his best for the country.



Mr Banini who was the Presidential Correspondent during the late former President Rawlings time described him as an honest and sincere leader who stood for the principle of probity and accountability.



Other dignitaries who signed were Mr John Joshua William Agyekum, the former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Mr Kwesi Kwateng, a member of the Communications Team for the New Patriotic Party, and Mr Thomas Musah, the General Secretary of Ghana National Association of Teachers.



The former President died on Thursday 12th November 2020.

