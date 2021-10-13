Sierra Leonean IGP pays a courtesy call on Dampare

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Dr. Ambrose Michael Sovula, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Sierra Leone, paid a courtesy call on the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare at the National Police Headquarters Accra on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.



The two Police Heads discussed issues relating to best practices in Community Oriented Policing, exchange programmes for personnel and other matters affecting the internal security of both Ghana and Sierra Leone.



They also proposed an MOU on law enforcement for consideration by their respective governments to foster stronger bilateral relations between the two countries.



Present at the meeting were Director-General Administration, COP/Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director-General legal and Prosecution, COP/Mr. Kofi Boakye, Director-General National Patrols Department COP/Mr. Paul Manly Awuni and Director-General Human Resource, COP/Mr. Fred Adu Anim.



In a related development, George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police, has asked Police officers to treat the general public with the outmost respect.



According to the IGP, treating the public with respect will help the Police administration to fight crime in the country.



In a text message to Police personnel, the IGP noted that the service will only succeed if it gets the support and help of the public.



He added that he will continue to count on the Police Service to deliver the core mandate of protecting lives and property.



“As the substantive IGP, I will continue to count on you to deliver our core mandate of protecting lives and property, remember, it is only through teamwork that we can succeed. We should always remember that we can only succeed if we have the support and help of the public and treat them with respect. Please be assured that the leadership of the Service is behind you as you discharge your duties with Integrity,” IGP George Akuffo Dampare said in the text.