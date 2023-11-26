Sierra Leone under curfew over an attempted break-in at military barracks

General News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Sierra Leone finds itself under a nationwide curfew following an attempted break-in at a military barracks.



The incident, which is said to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday, November 26, 2023, involved unidentified individuals who were repelled by security forces.



The Government of Sierra Leone, through the Ministry of Information and Civic Education, issued a public notice to address the security update and announce the imposition of a nationwide curfew with immediate effect.



The government assured the public that it is in control of security situation in the country, and that state security forces are actively working to apprehend the suspects involved in the attempted breach.



Chernor A. Bah, the Minister of Information and Civic Education for the Republic of Sierra Leone who signed the notice, urged citizens to stay indoors during the curfew period.



“In the early hours of Sunday, November 26th 2023, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armory at Wilberforce barracks. They have all been rebuffed.



“The public is assured that the government and our state security forces are in control.



“To enable the security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, a nationwide curfew is declared with immediate effect across the country. We strongly advise citizens to stay indoors.



“Please follow the official Ministry of Information and Civic Education channels and our official handles for accurate information and updates on the situation,” the press notice said.







