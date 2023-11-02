Side Chick case: Court to determine banker’s motion to dismiss former NSS mistress suits on November 28

General News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The High Court in Accra has fixed November 28, 2023, to rule on a counter application filed by banker Ernest Kwasi Nimako urging the Court to dismiss the suit against him by Deborah Seyram Adablah.



This was after the parties had all filed their respective written submissions in compliance with the orders of the Court, even though Mr. Nimako and his lawyers were yet to receive Adablah’s submissions.



While fixing the date to rule on the matter, Justice John Bosco Nabarese, the presiding judge said, the lawyers of the banker are at liberty to file any supplementary affidavit upon service of written submissions from Adablah’s lawyers.



Banker, Ernest Kwasi Nimako per a motion filed on May 17, 2023, is seeking the dismissal of the suit filed against him former National Service Person Deborah Sayram Adablah alleging among other things sexual harassment.



Background:



In January this year, Adablah dragged Mr Nimako, then Chief Finance Officer (CFO), and First Atlantic Bank to Court.



But, on July 21, 2023, the bank had its name cleared and removed from the action by the court for no wrongdoing following a counter application by lawyers of the bank, leaving Mr. Nimako as the only defendant in the case.



The court subsequently awarded a cost of GHc6,000 against Adablah who is the Plaintiff while a vehicle which is one of the subject matter in dispute had also been surrendered upon the court’s order.



Alleged promises:



Plaintiff contended that with all the assurances from the 1st defendant (Nimako) to exit the bank and not take up a contract and in return made representations and assurances to her to the effect that he would give her the following:



“Lump sum working capital to start a business, pay for her accommodation/Rent for 3 years, buy her a car, Pay her GHc3,000.00 a month, buy plaintiff a ring and pay her medical and other bills including paying for her to undergo a family planning treatment so that she will not give birth in the short term.”



She also alleged that Mr Nimako promised to marry Plaintiff after divorcing his wife in the course of their parlor relationship since 1st Defendant’s relationship with his wife was challenged, with irreconcilable differences and the marriage had broken down beyond repairs and or reconciliation.



Reliefs:



The Plaintiff per her claims is seeking the following reliefs;



An order that the 1s defendant transfers the title of car No. GC -7899-21 into the name of the plaintiff and or an order directed at DVLA to Register Car No.GC-7899-21 into the name of the Plaintiff as the owner.



A refund of the cost of repairs of Ghc10,000.00 which 1s Defendant promised to refund to the plaintiff but failed.



An order that the Defendants pay to the Plaintiff the following:



1st Defendant pays lump sum money to the plaintiff to enable the plaintiff to start a business to take care of herself as agreed by the plaintiff and the 1st Defendant.



1st Defendant pays the remaining two (2) years rent for Plaintiff’s accommodation or to pay the same amount for the remaining two (2) years at the same rate at an alternative accommodation.



1st Defendant to pay the outstanding arrears of Plaintiff’s monthly allowance from July 2022 to the date of Judgment and pay all medical expenses as a result of the side effects of the Family Planning treatment.



General damages against the Defendants.



Any other reliefs) the Court deems necessary including legal costs.