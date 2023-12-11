Siddique Boniface's MP candidacy pops up on Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change flyer

General News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A poster featuring former Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Abubakar Siddique Boniface, vying for the Madina constituency seat, under the banner of Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, has surfaced on social media.



The poster gained prominence after it was shared by Hopeson Adorye, a member of the Movement for Change team, on his Facebook page.



Boniface Abubakar Saddique, a steadfast supporter of the Movement of Change, led by Alan Kyerematen, has shown interest in contesting the Madina constituency seat.



This development follows Alan Kyerematen's decision to go Independent after parting ways with the NPP.



Hopeson Adorye, Boniface, Buaben Asamoa, Ohene Ntow were recently sacked from the NPP.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) said that the memberships of these members had been revoked because they flouted the party’s constitution by supporting the candidature of another aspirant outside the party.



According to a statement by the party, dated November 20, 2023, and signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, it said the above individuals have publicly endorsed the candidature of a person other than the party's duly elected presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



See the poster of Boniface below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE



