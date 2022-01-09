Show seriousness and resolve UTAG’s concerns – NUGS Prez tells govt

General News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

UTAG to strike on Monday, January 10, 2022



Students lament impact of strikes on academics



NUGS commends UTAG for good faith shown during negotiations



The President of the National Association of Ghana Students (NUGS), Emmanuel Boakye Yiadom, has urged the government to demonstrate seriousness in addressing the concerns of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



UTAG has served notice that it will embark on a strike action effective Monday, January 10, 2022, to press home their demand for better conditions of service.



The strike it says will persist until further notice.



The group contends that government has failed in addressing the plight of UTAG members within agreed timelines during negations.



UTAG in a statement dated January 8, “reiterated its resolve to follow through with the decision to withdraw teaching and related activities until further notice.



“Generally, our members have decried the pittance agreed to be paid as annual research allowance and would want to have government reconsider the payment of a more realistic research allowance as this is critical to our research output, promotion and ultimately national development,” part of the statement read.



Reacting to the development, Emmanuel Boakye Yiadom acknowledged the good faith shown by UTAG in calling off its strike in August last year and returning to the negotiation table.



He however charged government to similarly attach importance in tackling the concerns raised by UTAG.



“UTAG has really shown utmost good faith by hearing to our call 6 months ago by returning to the negotiations table and calling off strike. I think it's time the government show some seriousness in solving this issue. The government should immediately do the needful,” he tweeted



The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) embarked on a strike on August 2, 2021, to protest what they said was their poor conditions of service.



Among other demands, the university teachers have been asking government to peg the pay of entry-level lecturers at $2,084.



The strike which lasted for some two weeks was called off after UTAG and the government of Ghana signed a Memorandum of Understanding to pave way for negotiations.



Months down the line, some UTAG officials have accused the government of showing bad faith as it failed to honour their demands.



