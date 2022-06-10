Show more commitment to promoting free speech, and be tolerant - Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked President Akufo-Addo to be tolerant of criticism.



He has also asked the government to show more commitment to promoting free speech and ensuring the protection of journalists.



“We believe that the ability of citizens to express themselves freely is a right and not a privilege. This administration must learn to tolerate criticisms and enhance free speech while protecting journalists from harm,” Mr. Mahama said in a statement to mark the birth of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He was worried about what he described as the suppression of the press, which he said had resulted in “the media being cowed into silence.”



Mr. Mahama said, “an intimidated citizenry does not constitute the appropriate resource for sustainable progress and national development.”



Meanwhile, Mr. Mahama has urged the government to focus on strengthening democracy in Ghana.



“The NDC also believes democracy goes beyond enriching family and friends because it involves using the nation’s resources responsibly to address the felt needs of all Ghanaians.”



“Democracy, transparency and accountability are bedfellows, and therefore, while creating opportunities for all, leaders are also required to wage a strong battle against corruption,” Mahama added.