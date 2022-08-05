Show me Nkrumah’s house, he never built – Senior Citizen urges selflessness in leaders

General News of Friday, 5 August 2022

A senior citizen, Ezekiel Kwesi Akyin Biney, has eulogized Ghana’s post-independence leaders, touting their selflessness.



In an interview on Prime Morning, Mr Akyin Biney singled out Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah as one of such leaders who did not have a house in his name even when he ruled the country.



“Can you show me Kwame Nkrumah’s building? No. He never had a building. His son, Sekou was sleeping next to somebody’s house…selfless heroes, they were not thinking about themselves. I think one of the leaders asked, ‘Kwame how can you be writing books at the same time being a Prime Minister or President? He will never think about material things,” he stated.



“Now there’s no respect in Ghana. Somebody will just get up and insult an old man, an old lady just because of politics which doesn’t augur well for our democracy,” he added.



In commemoration of this year’s Founders’ Day Celebration, the senior citizen emphasized that Ghana currently requires leaders who can shun material acquisitions and put the interest of the nation and the citizens first in everything.



“We need to have selfless leaders not because of money, but while you’re there, think about the people. The moment you start thinking about material things, God will not give you the brains to do something better,” he stated.

He also described as pathetic, the relegation of Ghana’s history in the curriculum of schools.



“It’s pathetic because nowadays in our schools, they don’t teach the kids about how we became independent, our leaders etc. You ask a kid, do you know Kwame Nkrumah? And he says who is Kwame Nkrumah? But go and mention somebody’s name, a musician or something. This is where we are now. We should impart knowledge,” he said.



Mr Akyin Biney, therefore, called for a review of Ghana’s education curriculum to include the nation’s independence struggle as well as the founding fathers who led the fight.



