Show love, sympathy to patients - Minister charges health workers

Regional News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: Kwabena Nyarko

Health workers across the country have been challenged to show compassion, care, love, patience, sympathy, and commitment to the health needs of patients at all times to help in quick recovery from their ailments.



According to the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, the attitude of health workers play a vital role in the recovery of patients and therefore must show remorse and also give the needed respect and support to patients who patronise their facilities.



Speaking at the 10th Anniversary celebration of the Winneba Trauma and Specialised Hospital, the minister emphasised on Government's commitment to the provision of quality health care to its citizens and urged health workers as well as other stakeholders to come on board and support the course.



Madam Marigold Assan, therefore, pledged her outfit readiness to continue to work in hand with the Regional Health Directorate to ensure all health facilities within the region get the requisite facilities and health workers to be able to serve the people in the region.



Her comment comes at the back of several complaints against some nurses at the hospital lately, thereby reducing daily attendants.



The Winneba Trauma and Specialised Hospital held its 10 years anniversary last week since it started operations in 2012 after a comprehensive documentary by the Effutu MP and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwabena Afenyo-Markin which led to Ghana securing financial support from the Netherlands government.



The facility on the Accra-Winneba highway has provided health care to the people in the region and has also been the first point of call for accident victims on that stretch of the road.