Should we have removed the indemnity clause and shot him? Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings

General News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

JJ Rawlings dead



Akufo-Addo eulogizes Rawlings



Pratt criticizes naming of airport after Kotoka



The legacy of late president Jerry John Rawlings was the point of divergent between two of Ghana most celebrated journalists.



Kwame Sefa Kayi and Kwesi Pratt Jnr had opposing views on what Jerry John Rawling should be remembered for.



Pratt in contributing to discussion President Akufo-Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo statement on protecting the democratic gains of the country, wondered why the president who claims to have an abhorrence for coup would have someone he views as a ‘coup monger’ as an inspirator.



Pratt mentioned that since Rawlings is a coup maker, it defeats the president’s position on the matter.



His views were challenged by Sefa Kayi who sought further clarification on his identification of Rawlings as a coup maker who should not be tolerated.



Read the conversation below



Our president’s has said publicly that one of his inspirators is a coup maker.



Sefa Kayi: Who?



Pratt: Jerry John Rawlings



Sefa Kayi: Did he say that?



Pratt: Didn’t he say that when he went to his house?



Sefa: Did he say his inspiration in politics?



Pratt: He said one of his inspirators and that the principles of probity and accountability… If coup is not good, let’s all agree that it’s not good.



Sefa: But all of us as country have cleansed the image of Rawlings



Pratt: If that’s the case then we should all admit that coup is good.



Sefa: We are not justifying coups but when you look at our history and trajectory… What should we have done with Rawlings? You wanted us to remove the indemnity clauses and shot him? We couldn’t have done that.



No one will condone coups. We don’t like coups. I agree we should change the name of Kotoka but we don’t like coups.



