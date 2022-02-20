Should land borders remain closed or it's time to open them? - Gabby asks

General News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, is asking whether or not it is not time to reopen closed borders occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Gabby asked the question on his Twitter timeline, probing further what restriction should be imposed in case it is reopened.



"Should our land borders remain officially closed or it is time to open them? If so with what restrictions, if any?" he tweeted.



Ghana's land and air borders were closed in March 2020 when Ghana recorded it first cases of COVID-19. The move was part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.



The air borders were reopened later in September but the land borders remained closed despite protestations by members of border communities and the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.



This is Gabby's second tweet in the last few months. In October last year, he asked a similar question advocating that the land borders should be reopened but Ghanaians and other key stakeholders needed to be cautious.



His tweet of October 21 read: "Is it not time to reopen our land borders and beaches, but without letting our guard down? If COVID-19 is now the norm then life must go on but with care."



'Yes' to reopening borders dominates responses



