‘Should celebrities be held accountable for the ethics of their endorsement?’ – Bright Simons asks

Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Bright Simons, the Vice President of IMANI Africa, has questioned whether celebrities who endorse controversial financial schemes should also be held accountable when things go wrong.



His comments, posted on Twitter, came after musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, was called out by media personality, Bridget Otoo for endorsing a new crypto scheme.



Stonebwoy tweeted a photo of a crypto scheme, Sidicoin, encouraging his followers to join the SidiCoinNFT because "every hardworking person deserves to make money."



Bridget Otoo, quoted the tweet and questioned why after the controversy Menzgold created, Stonebwoy, who was an ambassador for the scheme, has once again introduced his fans to another scheme.



“You are part of the ambassadors of Menzgold who championed and led customers to lose money. Some have died as a result of the Menzgold scam. Do you think it is fair to introduce them to another “money making venture”? Do you really care about them?” her tweet read.



The musician defended his tweet stating thus, “the core problem of the Menzgold saga has the least to do with ambassadors, please you stand in a good position as a Media Personality to seek the reality from NAM1 and the government.”



But the mPedigree owner in joining the conversation noted that, some fans of the dancehall artiste, “seem worried about his seeming love for endorsing controversial financial & crypto schemes.”



Simons asked, “should they (celebrities) have to add mandatory risk disclosure?” to ensure Ghanaians are protected.



"Should they have to add mandatory risk disclosure?" he added.



When Menzgold started in Ghana, some Ghanaian celebrities including Okyeame Kwame, Jackie Appiah, Stonebwoy, Joselyn Dumas, Kumi Guitar, and Becca, endorsed the gold dealership company owned by embattled businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 before it was shut down in September 2018 by the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission.





