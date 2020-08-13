Politics of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Should Rawlings die today, what is there to celebrate about him? - Kwamena Duncan Pines

Jerry John Rawlings, former president of Ghana

Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister, says Professor Kwamena Ahwoi's book titled ''Working with Rawlings'' has exposed Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings' leadership.



Reading portions of the book, Prof. Ahwoi stated that whenever Mr. Rawlings would go for Cabinet meetings during his regime, he would play with his ''toy planes'' instead of paying attention to the meeting.



He also revealed an incident that happened in 2002 where the former President squeezed the testicles of Bede Ziedeng, a former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Prof. Ahwoi explained that Mr. Rawlings inflicted such a vicious attack on Bede Ziedeng because the latter had opposed the candidature of the late President John Evans Atta Mills as flagbearer of the NDC during the party's Congress in 2002.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Kwamena Duncan stated that Prof. Ahwoi's account of his relationship with Rawlings has smashed the former President into smithereens.



He ridiculed Mr. Rawlings for playing with his toy planes during a Cabinet meeting saying it goes to tell that Ghana lived 19 years under the leadership of a President who was toying with the country and its citizens thereof.



To him, the revelations from the book will affect the Rawlings' outlook in the minds of Ghanaians.



"Should Rawlings die today, what is there for us to celebrate?"



"For 19 solid years, this is what an insider comes to tell us. If it was even one occasion, if it was say two occasions, Professor Kwamena Ahwoi; is he telling us that, for the 19-year period that he (Rawlings) was Chairman/President, all he did at Cabinet was playing with his toy planes?'' he questioned.

