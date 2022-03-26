Should I give my 40% pay cut to a govt that lacks frugality? – Ablakwa queries

General News of Saturday, 26 March 2022

Minority Members of Parliament(MPs) have kicked against a proposal to cut their remuneration by 30 percent to support efforts aimed at stabilizing the economy.



Government has announced a 30% salary cut for its appointees as part of austerity measures to fix the prevailing economic crisis.



Members of the Council of State have also agreed to a 20% cut of their monthly allowances up to the end of the year.



In view of this, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister suggested that the MPs also forfeit a part of their salaries since others are doing same



However, some MPs from the minority side have kicked against this.



Reacting to this on his Facebook page: the MP for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa wondered why he should give his pay cut to a "government that has proven over the years to lack frugality".



"My dilemma: though I am convinced and determined to take a pay cut by as much as 40%, I am torn between giving it to a government that has proven over the years to lack frugality, and whether I shouldn’t rather be spending the cut on my constituency social initiatives. Your advice pls?" he posted.



Meanwhile, Gabby Otchere Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has waded into the conversation.



He wrote on Twitter: "Age of sacrifices. 30% pay cut for all ministers, DCEs, CEOs & other appointees is significant sacrifice by members of the Executive. Will Parliament, which is responsible for passing or not passing the e-levy, respond with its own self-imposed pay cuts? A nation awaits!