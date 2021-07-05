Shop owner in tears following burglary a day after restocking

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The owner of a budding mobile phone and accessories shop at Apowa in the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly of the Western Region, Kingsley Yeboah, is in a state of shock and apprehension after thieves broke into his shop and made away with everything a few hours after restocking the shop.



Explaining the incident to ConnectNews, in tears, Mr. Yeboah, who is in his late 20s, said he restocked his shop Sunday evening and left for the house.



“I restocked the shop on Sunday. I brought Samsung, iPhone and some other expensive phones. The stock included some of the latest versions of phones and left in the evening with my two workers.”



He continued: “The shop has two sections. One is where I sell the phones and accessories and the other side I operate mobile money. When we came the following morning all padlocks to the shop were hanging loosely.



“…I became alarmed and with a lot of anxiety opened the shop. And to my horror the inside had been ransacked.”



According to him, upon checks, he discovered that all the phones and their accessories including the phones he had just brought the previous network were all gone.



“I nearly collapsed when I checked the mobile money section and all the monies from the previous day’s business had all also been taken away.”



Left with no option, Mr. Yeboah reported the robbery to the Kwesimintsim Divisional Police Command.



The mobile phone and accessories shop is located close to the Takoradi to Agona Nkwanta Highway.



Residents who went to the shop to console Mr. Yeboah called for the arrest of the two workers.



Apparently, it was the first time that the lady operating the mobile money section had left the proceeds of the day’s business in the shop.



“Apart from my two workers, nobody is aware that I have restocked the shop,” Mr. Yeboah said



Mr. Yeboah revealed that over GH¢100,000 worth of items were stolen.