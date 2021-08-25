Shooting incident at royal event leaves four wounded at Sekyedumase

General News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

At least four people were badly wounded by pellets of stray bullet allegedly fired from a live ammunition during a burial service of the late Chief of Sekyedumase, Nana Antwi Boasiako I.



The police in the area which falls under the Ejura/Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region, are yet to effect an arrest in connection with the incident which occured just before 8 p.m., at a spot near the Akoma Shrine on Saturday, sources close to family of the victims say.



Even before police provide additional details on the incident, it is gathered that a member of a musketry team, who is yet to be identified, may have fired the bullets.



The victims sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed the Sekyedumase Polyclinic for treatment, a source at the health facility confirmed to dailymailgh.com.



“Police proceeded to the scene and found blood stains at the spot and five spent cartridges at the scene”, the source said.



It is gathered that the victims, Hanson Frimpong, 45, Akoto Francis, 27, Mohammed Hajji, 30 and Tiwa Mary, 27 would be referred to the St. Theresa’s Hospital at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region, for further treatment.



Musketry continued to be fired from all angles at the royal event as retinue of chiefs pay their last respect to the late Nana Antwi Boasiako I who was laid in state on August 21.



On Monday, August 23, being the climax of the burial, the program started with the filing past of the remains of the late chief who was dressed with Kente and ornaments under tightened security.



Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah led a delegation to the event. He made a ¢10,000 funeral donation on behalf of government.



Other dignitaries who were present include, Barima Okogyeasuo Baffour II, Otumfuo Sumakwaahene and his entourage; Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II, clergymen, Heads of Department in the Ejura/Sekyedumase Municipality, among others.



