Shield children from path of corruption and evil - Anglican Archdeacon

Religion of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Archdeacon for Bibiani Anglican Church who is also the headmaster of the Bibiani Anglican Basic School Charles Arthur Nyame has called on parents to be responsible and care for their children so they would avoid bad company.



The Archdeacon says responsible parenting is let to prevent wayward children who grow to become a nuisance to society.



He urged parents to guide their children in a godly manner so they will grow to be responsible adults and leaders of society.



He noted that some children without proper parenting tend to join bad groups especially in school and engage in lawlessness just to belong to the group.



He explained that the current situation where our children want to belong to the LGBTQI+ community is an example of poor parenting.



He was of the view that irresponsible parents leave behind bad examples for their children to follow and that affects the governance of the country.



He stated that when children witness people engage in corruption, mismanagement, and other evil acts, they grow to learn and follow that example.