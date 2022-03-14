Shexy Ayoz releases new song

Music of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: Francis Amissah

Shexy Ayoz, the ‘Cinderella’ crooner is back and with him a brand-new single to make his intermission worthwhile. ‘Jojo’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here: https://shexyayoz.fanlink.to/Jojo



Shexy Ayoz’s sizzling new track ‘Jojo’ follows his previous opus ‘’New Vibez’’ and has him replicate a winning formula using tuneful vocals which are sewn to a refrain you might not get enough of. His nifty incorporation of solfège - do re mi fa so la ti do (in case you’re wondering) - to the song is indeed a fantastic touch. And we love it.



Beyond the track’s euphony lies an assist from 100 Crowns/Chocolate City signee, Blaqbonez, next to a theme and lyrics that aren’t too taxing on the mind. Shexy Ayoz is simply vibing, soaring over the iPappi-produced beat while taking a swipe at haters and bluffing about how big of a dog he is making steady progress on the low: “Anytime I pull up it’s in a Benzo-Benzo-Benzo oh”.



“It’s been a while and my fans deserve to know I haven’t given up on them. Keep ‘Jojo’ on rotation and anticipate, a good year awaits", Shexy Ayoz revealed.



‘Jojo’ certainly isn’t Shexy Ayoz’s last Afrobeat offering for 2022 and with lots of weeks to go in the year, fans can only anticipate.