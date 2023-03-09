Sherrif promised to take care of us, he was our hope – Mother of slain soldier

General News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

The mother of the late Ghana Armed Forces personnel, Trooper Sherrif Imoro, who was allegedly killed by a mob in Ashaiman, has said that the family have lost their last hope.



In an interview with TV3 at the burial rites of her 22-year-old son on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Ashaiman, Afia Kyerah said that Sherrif was supposed to be the breadwinner for the family.



She added that she is at a loss on how to take care of Sherrif's siblings because she is not in any meaningful employment, 3newsroom.com reports.



“It is not easy for me, I can’t help, he was all that I got, he was supposed to take care of his siblings but he is gone.



“I don’t do any work apart from selling tomatoes so he was my hope. He promised to take care of his siblings,” Afia Kyerah is quoted to have said.



The mortal remains of the late trooper was transported to Burma Camp Cemetery for burial.



A video shared by TV3 showed some of the rites that were performed before the mortal remains of the later trooper was buried.



Four young troopers could be seen in the video holding the body of Sherrif on a stretcher, marching as they followed orders.



The mortal remains was wrapped in a white cloth and covered with the flag of Ghana.



Before going to the cemetery, the body of the late young soldier was paraded through some streets of Ashaiman in a black military track by the army.



Sheriff Imoro died on Saturday, March 4, 2023, after he was allegedly lynched by some residents of Ashaiman.







