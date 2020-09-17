Politics of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: GNA

Shelve parochial interest to strengthen local government concept - Mayor

Members serving on the sub-Metropolitan District and Town Councils should demonstrate patriotism and commitment to duty, Mr Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Mayor of Kumasi, has advised.



He tasked them to work within their terms of references, saying they should not usurp their responsibilities and duties.



Mr Assibey-Antwi cautioned that the local government concept and practices should always be devoid of seeking one’s parochial interests and lukewarm attitude to work on the part of stakeholders.



“Availing yourself to serve as a councillor shows how prepared and committed you are in serving your community,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, after the inauguration of sub-Metropolitan District and Town Councils under the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).



The occasion was also used to elect and swear-in Chairpersons for the various Councils under the supervision of the Electoral Commission (EC).



Mr Assibey-Antwi said the work of the Town Councils was to help enumerate and keep records of all ratable persons and property within their communities and being responsible for the day-to-day administration of the urban area or town.



Additionally, they are expected to make proposals to the Assembly for the levying and collection of special rates for projects and programmes within the urban area or town.



They are also to prepare short, medium and long-term development plans for the urban area or town for approval by the Assembly.



Mr Assibey-Antwi reminded the councillors that they were to provide, operate and maintain community services within their areas of jurisdiction.



Therefore, it is appropriate for them to always involve the electorate in the decision-making processes regarding development projects and programmes for the wellbeing of the people.



Mr Eugene Boakye-Antwi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin and Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, in a brief message, asked the newly-inaugurated Councils to work in promoting development in their areas.

