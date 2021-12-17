Sheldon The Turn Up releases ‘Ghanapiano’ Mix Vol 2

Music of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Sheldon Joel Twum-Barima, also known as Sheldon the Turn Up, one of Ghana's finest MCs and DJ has released "Ghanapiano Mix Vol 2,".



The Ghanaian hype man, disc jockey, and TV personality’s, mix features Adina Thembi, Sefa, Dred W, R2Bees, Stonebwoy, Smallgod, and more, which makes a total of over thirty (30) songs.



When contacted by ghananewss, Sheldon explained, "the whole idea of putting these massive bangers in one pot is that music is dynamic and, as a DJ and music producer, my mixes transcend all genres."He also mentioned that,.



"I’m a Ghanaian, so I try as much as possible to blend Ghana music with other genres to make it exciting. I also try to discriminate against genres."



Sheldon is an ardent promoter of Ghanaian music. He also encourages other DJs to add as much Ghanaian music as possible in all genres to their sets.



He has 10 songs and 3 remixes to his credit.



Sheldon The Turnup, over the years, has been feeding Ghanaians and music lovers around the world with his hot and amazing mixes. Some of the mixes are Fuego Picks, Turn Up on Colossium, Club919 0808, Fuego Mix GHOGH Vol 1 and the current ones Ghanapiano Mix Vol 1 and Vol 2.



Being a DJ, he's able to bridge the gap between the music being played and the audience in such a fluid manner, and this led him to MC many big shows and platforms in the country.



Some of the events are the S-Concert, BHIM Concert, Epilogo, Planet X, Sallah Fest, Tip Toe Concert, Axe POTY, Fadama Concert, and many more. He's the host of the Plug in N Show, Go Hard or Go Home, Starr Night Club on Starr 103.5fm, and Rythemzlive VJ Mix on Ghone TV.



