Sheila Bartels commiserates with victims of Tweneboah fire disaster

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: Nehemiah Attigah, Contributor

Ablekuma North Member of Parliament, Hon. Sheila Bartels, has visited victims of the Tweneboah fire disaster which happened on Sunday, 23 January 2022.



She was accompanied by the assemblyman for the area, Hon. Lewis Mawuko Anku and Ms. Janet Boadiwa, an opinion leader in the community.



Narrating the unfortunate incident to the MP, Hon. Lewis indicated that although the fire had displaced six families and destroyed many of their valuable properties, no lives were lost. He also indicated that the municipal officers of NADMO had been to the site to assess the situation and had promised to return with some relief items.



Addressing the victims and other citizens present, the Member of Parliament shared some consolatory words with the victims of the fire disaster. She pledged to liaise with the municipal eengineers to restore the burnt-down structures for the affected families. Hon. Sheila Bartels also presented the victims with a cash token to support their immediate upkeep following such a tragedy.



The victims thanked the MP for her consolatory words and gesture. They also expressed their eagerness to see the restoration of their homes so they could return to their normal lives.