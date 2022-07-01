Shea Wrestling officially launched in Northern region

Regional News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: Azuraa Bukari Ayuba

Efforts to make traditional wrestling a uniting activity in Northern Ghana has received massive boost as Shea Wrestling-GH was successfully launched in Northern Region.



This was after the Shea Wrestlers of Ghana staged a bout in front of the palace of Tolon Naa, Major (Retired) Sulemana Abubakari, the Paramount Chief of the Tolon Traditional Area who sat in state—to watch and—to signify his acceptance of the sporting event.



Following receipt of the items, the respected chief presented Dawuni with six yards of white smock fabric to symbolize (crowned) Dawuni as the reigning Shea Wrestling champion.



As patron and the face of Shea Wrestling, he admonished the team to uphold the image carved by the activity and promised to assist in any way possible in attracting the state's attention to traditional wrestling because it is about the youth and will provide jobs for them.



"The youth are the future and we must use our influence to keep them in motion " Tolon Naa added.



Several young men from the Tolon Traditional Area have proudly registered to be part of the Shea Wrestling-GH team and to compete to represent their region in the forthcoming tournament.



The upcoming bouts to be organized in parts of the Northern Region will be grouped in the following zones:



Zone 1 ( Yendi)

Zone 2 (Karga, Gushegu, Kpatinga)

Zone 3. (Savelugu, Diare)

Zone 4. (Nantong, Tampion)

Zone 5. (Tamale )

Zone 6. (Sang)

Zone 7. (Kumbungu)

Zone 8. (Bimbila)



Grand finale for Northern Region will be held in Tolon.



Aimed at spearheading traditional Wrestling across the five ‘Northern’ regions of Ghana, Shea Wrestlers of Ghana have successfully penetrated two regions—Savannah and Northern—with the remaining to be targeted coming months.



Each of the five regions are expected to produce two champions to represent their respective regions in the Shea Festival Tournament which is slated for December this year at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.