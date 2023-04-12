She was dedicated to duty – Bawumia eulogises former NPP Northern Regional Women Organiser

Politics of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed shock over the sudden demise of Hajia Amama Shaibu, a former Northern Regional Women Organiser of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) from 2009 to 2017.



Hajia Amama Shaibu was one of the most prominent and powerful female politicians in the NPP in the Northern Region. She was pivotal in canvassing women’s votes for the party, especially in the 2016 general elections.



The Vice President extended his condolences to the bereaved family and the NPP.



“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. This evening, I received with shock, the sudden passing of Hajia Amama Shaibu.



"Hajia Amama was the NPP Regional Women Organiser of the then-Northern Region from 2009 to 2017. She was noted for her dedication to duty. I cherished our relationship till her passing today.



"I send my condolences to her family, friends, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom).May Allah accept her soul and extend the mercies of the holy month of Ramadan unto her,” the Vice President wrote on his Facebook page.



Tributes are pouring in from all manner of persons, especially politicians across the political divide following her shocking death.





