She was a true mother to all of us – Kwesi Pratt eulogises Theresa Kufour

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has offered a touching eulogy for the late former First Lady, Mrs. Theresa Kufour.



Describing her as a true mother to all of us, Pratt recalled the critical role Mrs Theresa Kufour played during the 2000 regime change in Ghana when her husband assumed the presidency.



“The loss of this elegant woman Madam Theresa Kufour, former First Lady, is a powerful one, but for me is personal. She was a true mother to all of us who worked with her husband, John Agyekum Kufour to effect regime change in the year 2000.



"Mama Theresa as she was popularly called looked after us as if we were her biological children. She paid particular attention to our welfare, including feeding and health and provided relevant advice whenever necessary.



One of the standout qualities the veteran journalist emphasized was the former first lady’s ability to remain dignified and avoid controversies during her tenure as First Lady.



He commended her for staying out of the public political space and carrying herself with exceptional dignity throughout her time in the position and extended his condolences to former president John Agyekum Kufour and the family.



“The most significant thing about her was her ability to stay out of controversy even as a first lady, she deliberately kept out of the public political space and carried herself with exceptional dignity. Undoubtedly, she was one of the most dignified first ladies Ghana has ever had, and we will miss her greatly.



“My deepest condolences to His Excellency former President J.A. Kufour and her family,” he stated.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/OGB



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



