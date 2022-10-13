'She may pay off the complainants' – Judge’s reason for denying Agradaa’s second bail application

General News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9, presided by Mr. Bright Acquah, denied a second attempt by the founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion International Ministries bail.



Among the reasons accounting for the decision, the judge emphasised that the accused person may compromise the case by interfering in police investigations.



Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, on Monday, was denied bail by the court following her arrest on Sunday, October 9, 2022.



The former fetish priestess, popularly known as Agradaa, was arrested in connection with allegations of a money-doubling scam she perpetrated against members of her own church.



Her lawyer, Reynold Twumasi Ankrah, prayed before the court on Thursday to admit his client to bail.



The defence lawyer argued that his client is a mother whose absence from home has left her young daughters dejected.



He added that his client is ready to meet bail conditions that the court will set and will appear in court for subsequent sittings.



But the prosecution, led by DSP Sylvester Asare, opposed the application for bail while requesting a two-week extension to the remand of the suspect.



According to the prosecution, it is still conducting investigations into the case and will need time to conclude its investigations.



DSP Asare noted that 30 more victims have come forward following the suspect’s arrest and that the police are in the process of taking their statements for investigation.







The prosecution argued that the suspect is likely to interfere in investigations when granted bail.



In that regard, the prosecution noted that a request by the police to the management of a TV station owned by the accused person has not been honoured.



According to the prosecution, the managers of Agradaa’s TV have been clear in their response that their ability to honour the police invitation or produce any evidence to the police is contingent on the instructions of the accused.



This, the prosecution noted, was a clear indication of the accused person’s ability to interfere in the investigation.



In his ruling on the application for bail, the presiding judge, Bright Acquah, said he was minded to refuse the application owing to the possibility of the suspect interfering in police investigations.



In the words of the judge, the accused person, if granted bail, may end up “paying off” the complainants, rendering the case useless.



The judge, therefore, remanded the accused person to reappear on Monday, October 17, 2022.



He further admonished the prosecution to conclude its investigations before the adjourned date so as not to cause any delays to the case.



Agradaa is facing two charges, including defrauding by false pretences and engaging in charlatan advertising.







