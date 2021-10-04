She is being inconsistent – Prophet Kwabena Tawiah reacts to story of Takoradi woman

Regional News of Monday, 4 October 2021

• Prophet Kwabena Tawiah has urged Josephine Panyin Mensah to come clean



• The prophet says confessing will cause the law to be more lenient with her



• He believes the woman accused of faking a nine-month pregnancy and kidnapping has been inconsistent with her story



The founder and leader of the Church of Rabbi, Prophet Kwabena Tawiah, has said that the woman at the center of an alleged fake pregnancy and kidnapping scandal has not been consistent with her story.



Josephine Panyin Mensah made the headlines after she was alleged to have been kidnapped while 9 months pregnant at Takoradi.



Six days later, she reportedly resurfaced albeit without the pregnancy, a situation which was later confirmed to be a hoax after police investigations.



Reacting to her story in an interview with Oman Channel sighted by GhanaWeb, Prophet Kwabena Tawiah accused the 28-year-old woman of selling a story with several loopholes in it.



“Her story lacks consistency. A lot of people find it hard being truthful but it is better to be truthful and be free. So why is she not being truthful and deciding to lie to the whole nation? Now what is more sad is that reports of kidnapping of women and alleged murder cases have become rampant.”



According to the Prophet, investigators of the Ghana Police Service did extremely well by establishing through medical examination the truth behind her pregnancy claims.



He thus urged the embattled Josephine Mensah to come clean and fully confess in the hopes that the law will be lenient with her as she has been put before a court on charges of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.



“Nobody forced her to confess that she was pregnant for four months and lost it but had to fake being pregnant for the last few months. She should not lie but rather come clean so the law will not go hard on her,” the prophet said.







Background of Josephine Mensah’s alleged kidnapping



Josephine was reported to the police as missing on September 16, with later reports indicating that some alleged kidnappers got in touch with her family to demand a ransom for her return.



She was found by a carpenter in Axim on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, and was said to be unable to speak from trauma.



She is reported to have requested for a pen and a paper through which she communicated her ordeal to the people who found her.





According a carpenter who found her, a traumatized Josephine informed him through writing that she went into forced labour when the kidnappers grabbed her. He further stated that the baby died and was taken away from her.



Her family and security officers were later contacted and she was sent to a health facility at Axim for medical attention.



Police later said she confessed to faking the pregnancy and staging the alleged pregnancy and based on the confession and medical report, police charged her as a suspect and put her before court.



Her prosecution begun on Monday, September 27, 2021, where she was granted a GHC50,000 bail with two sureties.



She is however yet to meet her bail conditions.