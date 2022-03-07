She divorced me after 8 years of struggle after we moved to the USA - America based Ghanaian

Diasporian News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Washington-based Ghanaian, Solomon Kyere has disclosed that his partner of 11 years divorced him after a misunderstanding with citizenship documents in the USA.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Solomon indicated that his wife could not agree to the terms and conditions of acquiring such documents, hence the divorce. According to Solomon, he had to ‘marry’ an American to get these documents to cement his stay in the USA.



However, his wife did not like the terms of the deal. Solomon revealed that they planned to get Deborah ‘married’ to get these documents however, they were unable to find a suitable partner.



“I knew that she wouldn’t agree to it, so I went on with the plan hoping she would agree and forgive me when it’s done,” he said.



Solomon added that eventually, they couldn’t come to an understanding mainly due to comments from Ghanaians in the community, causing his wife to leave him.



Moreover, his deal with the Americans could not push through.



With the heartbreak and all, Solomon decided to leave Colorado for Washington, where he currently stays with his new wife and child.



