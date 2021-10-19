Shatta Wale speaks: ‘My life is in danger and I’m on the run’

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known in showbiz circles as Shatta Wale has responded to reports that he had been a victim of a shooting incident late Monday, October 18, 2021.



The dancehall artiste had been widely rumoured to have been shot, reportedly at East Legon, and sent to an unidentified medical facility for emergency treatment.



The viral news triggered a statement from the Ghana Police Service who said they were monitoring the development and had two major outcomes at the time of issuing a statement which said they were probing the said shooting and also looking for the hospital he had allegedly been admitted to.



In the early hours of Tuesday, October 19, 2021; Shatta Wale via his official Facebook page announced that he was on the run because he feared for his life.



"Yes, my life is in Danger and am on the run till this country shows me there are LAWS.." his statement read in part after he had spoken about a death prophecy made last month which he accused the Police of turning a blind eye to.







Here are four major issues Shatta Wale raised in his statement:



a. His mental state



He wrote: "Psychological, or emotional trauma, is damage or injury to the psyche after living through an extremely frightening or distressing event and may result in challenges in functioning or coping normally after the event.



"The statement made by this false prophet has gotten me in a mood of violence since no one in this country cares.



b. The October 18 death prophecy and Police failure to act



So the police of this country want to tell me none of them saw those threatening statement online to take Action ?



This pastor said 18th October shatta wale will be shot and you want to tell me you didn’t see from you cyber crime department nor did u hear or came across anything like that online ?



I won’t wait for Ghana police to call my father and tell my father ,his son got shot this afternoon,I won’t wait for Ghana stupid media houses to spread news to my fans about me being shot because all we wish in this country is for dead people and funerals.



c. Decision to protect himself



If my life can be threatened and there is no law to take actions on that then I guess I will do what is right in the eyes of God.



This is not the first time I have had these threats in this country am now I am going these emotional trauma alone ,



My dad has even defended me on radio on this same issue .why ? Why ? Ghana ? Why ?



Yes ,my life is in Danger and am on the run till this country shows me there are LAWS..



d. Apology to aides, fans, father



Deportee am sorry for taking your phone

Dope sorry for taking your phone

To my fans am sorry but I will have to fight this fight alone and get it done ..

To my Dad I say sorry for putting you thru stress



e. Calling out fake pastors and call to action



PASTORS ALWAYS SAY THINGS AND LATER PLAN EVIL TO IT ,SO THAT ME AND YOU WILL BELIEVE THEY ARE POWERFUL MEN OF GOD ..

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

THE YOUTHS OF THESE COUNTRY ARE TIRED OF RELIGIOUSNESS ,WE KNOW GOD ALREADY AND THAT IS THAT .

IF THIS WILL MAKE ME STOP MUSIC LIKE HOW MANY WANT ME TO STOP ,

THEN SO BE IT

CUZ I AM TIRED OF THE NEGATIVITY IN THIS COUNTRY.