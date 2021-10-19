Shatta Wale not popular than Tupac, prosecute him – Adam Bonaa

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021
• Shatta Wale was reported to have been shot on Monday
• Police investigations proved the report to be false
• News of Shatta Wale being shot emanated from his own camp
Ghanaian security analyst, Adam Bonaa has demanded the prosecution of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale to serve as an example to other celebrities.
According to Adam Bonaa, the popularity of Shatta Wale does not prevent him from being held accountable in the face of the law as history has seen far more popular celebrities being prosecuted for various offences.
“If you live around East Legon, you will see Shatta Wale driving around in an unregistered vehicle, throwing money out of his vehicle which I find disrespectful and worrying.
“I have seen policemen following him driving not even DV plate numbers and shouting out his name. I am comforted by the fact that there is a new dispensation that has promised us that the security and safety of every citizen will be taken care of,” Adam Bonaa stated in an interview on Starr Morning monitored by GhanaWeb.
“If you think you are popular you will not be prosecuted? if you decide to misbehave in public…nobody will go free these days. The police are looking for him, they must arrest him and put him before the court. He must have his day in court” he added.
Public concerns went rife on Monday, October 18, 2021, after persons within the camp of Shatta Wale reported the artist had been attacked by gunmen.
According to Nana Dope, a personal assistant to Shatta Wale who first broke the news, his boss was shot by gunmen around East Legon in Accra and was rushed to a hospital for medical attention.
The Ghana Police Service in a later statement said its investigations could not establish the alleged attack on Shatta Wale as true.
The police further said it had been trying to locate the artiste, thus urged Shatta Wale to hand himself report himself to the police.
Shatta Wale, following the police statement, took to his social media page to announce that he had gone into hiding for his own safety.
According to the artist, he fears for his life after a prophet made a prophecy that he was going to be shot on Monday.
Arrest of Jesus Ahuofe
Meanwhile, a popular prophet, Jesus Ahuofe, has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service for the prophecy he made about Shatta Wale some three weeks ago.
The prophet, speaking in an interview with Accra FM, stated that Shatta Wale would be shot in a gun attack on Monday, October 18, 2021.