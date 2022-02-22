Sharing pictures of patients on social media lawless, unethical – Prof Margaret Lartey warns Doctors

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Medical Practitioners especially Doctors have been cautioned against sharing information about their patients on social media as the laws frown on such conduct.



The Dean of School of Medicine and Dentistry of the University of Ghana Professor Margaret Y. M Lartey observed that it is unethical for doctors to engage in such practice.



Speaking at the induction ceremony for newly trained Medical Doctors into the Medical and Dental Council, she reminded them that information about patients is confidential and must be treated as such.



“Please patients’ information is confidential. Don’t take pictures of patients or put patients’ information on social media…you should do that because not part of our profession and we can be taken on for that. Let’s respect the patients and the people that we work with” she advised



The Board Member of the Medical Dental Council indicated that practitioners should endeavour to stay within the laws warning that they may not be aware of the repercussions of disclosing confidential information about patients until the law catches up with them.



“Stay within the law. The law is a funny thing, if you haven’t gone against it, you don’t even know that the law is there but if you go against it once then you will realize that you are in trouble”, she warned.



About 455 newly trained Doctors from all the Medical Schools from the various universities in Ghana, took the oath of office at the event held at the Conference Centre in Accra.



