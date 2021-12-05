Shame unto NDC MPs for failing to accost 'imposter' Adwoa Safo - NPP Man

General News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

The impersonation saga surrounding Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo made headlines this week.



The Minority National Democratic Congress has vowed to get to the root of the matter whereas the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, have rejected the accusation.



For an NPP lawyer, Kwame Adom-Appiah, it is dishonourable for any MP who saw the said imposter but failed to accost her because the said imposter's actions were of criminal nature.



"This is the case someone says another person has dressed like Adwoa Safo. If you saw this and did not cause her arrest and prosecution, you are not qualified to be a Member of Parliament.



"Whoever said that, must bow down their head in shame," he stressed.



Lawyer Adom Appiah was speaking on Accra-based Hello FM earlier this week.



