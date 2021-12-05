You are here: HomeNews2021 12 05Article 1416328

General News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Disclaimer

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shame unto NDC MPs for failing to accost 'imposter' Adwoa Safo - NPP Man

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Collage of Adwoa Safo (left) and the alleged imposter play videoCollage of Adwoa Safo (left) and the alleged imposter

The impersonation saga surrounding Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo made headlines this week.

The Minority National Democratic Congress has vowed to get to the root of the matter whereas the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, have rejected the accusation.

For an NPP lawyer, Kwame Adom-Appiah, it is dishonourable for any MP who saw the said imposter but failed to accost her because the said imposter's actions were of criminal nature.

"This is the case someone says another person has dressed like Adwoa Safo. If you saw this and did not cause her arrest and prosecution, you are not qualified to be a Member of Parliament.

"Whoever said that, must bow down their head in shame," he stressed.

Lawyer Adom Appiah was speaking on Accra-based Hello FM earlier this week.

Watch his submission below:

Join our Newsletter