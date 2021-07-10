Shame on critics making uninformed commentary about allowances for 1st, 2nd Ladies – Ursula

Politics of Saturday, 10 July 2021

The Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has lashed out at a section of the media, and other critics for making “uninformed commentary” about the raging debate of allowances for the spouses of the president and vice president.



“It pays to get the full facts before commenting on any issue. I have read vitriolic comments made on this matter based on falsehood and vile propaganda, with insults heaped in the head of our hapless president,” the minister wrote in a comment on Facebook.



She claimed nowhere in the Prof. Baidu Ntiamoah Committee’s report recommending emoluments for the executive, judiciary, and legislature was cited that the First and Second Ladies would either be paid as cabinet ministers or their allowances be backdated to 2017.



“Why are we like that? Some media houses clearly have an anti-government agenda and we really need to take what we read on social media with a pinch of salt,” she advised.



She added, “Vile propaganda and barefaced lies have been elevated to facts and people are frothing at the mouth over it. Shame on all those who made abusive, uninformed commentary. You make public service in this country a thankless one.”



The Attorney General’s Office has been sued by two NDC MPs over Parliament’s approval of the emoluments for the presidential spouses. The MPs are Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor of South Dayi and Dr Clement Apaak of Builsa South. They are joined by Frederick Nii Commey.



They are seeking a total of eight reliefs from the Supreme Court including a declaration that the recommendations of the Committee that pertains to the first and second ladies are null, void, and of no effect and a declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of the Constitution, 1992, spouses of the President and the Vice President are not Article 71 office holders for the purposes of receipt of wages and emoluments.



Ghanaian citizen, Kwame Baffoe, on Thursday, filed a suit praying the Supreme Court to rule that the recommendation by the Professor Ntiamoah-Baidu-led Committee, that spouses of the President and his Vice, be paid salaries just as Cabinet Ministers, is null and void as well as unenforceable.



Meanwhile, Civil Society groups Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) and the NDC have served notice of a legal challenge against the move.