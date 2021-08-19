Shama District Assembly to auction abandoned vehicles

General News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The District Chief Executive for Shama, Joseph Amoah, has said the Assembly will auction some of the faulty vehicles that have been abandoned for some years now.



The DCE, who revealed this to Connect FM, said the asset committee has to work on those cars soon and, after, a report will be sent to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for approval to auction the vehicles.



According to Joseph Amoah, the government is concerned about the deteriorating conditions of the vehicles and is working hard to ensure that they get some value while disposing them of.



“We are not going to dispose or auction all of them, some of them have some minor faults, which need to be repaired,” he said. “The assembly is currently taking steps in repairing them.”



Checks on those cars saw a black Nissan Navara with registration number GV 22–15, which belongs to Rural Enterprise Program ( G O G / IFAD/ AFDB) Business Advisory Center Shama Municipal, a white Nissan Pick-up with registration number GN 9826–13 with an inscription Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation Project, a Toyota pick-up with registration number GV 1911-14, a ford Everest with registration Number GN 9594–Z, a Mahindra pick-up, among others.



The DCE for Shama further revealed that the Assembly is extremely concerned about it, and it is the reason it is taking steps to ensure that some of those vehicles are disposed of as soon as possible or repaired, in some cases.