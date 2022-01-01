Several pubs at East Legon demolished by Ayawaso West Assembly

Regional News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Officials of the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly on Friday, December 31, 2021, demolished about several pubs at East Legon



The incident happened at Otele Avenue. The affected pubs include Briefcase Pub and Salma’s Eatery.



The demolition according to the Awayaso West Municipal Assembly, was triggered by complaints by some residents with regards to noise pollution and other social vices.



Several structures including kiosks operating as pubs, provision shops, and Shisha joints were affected.