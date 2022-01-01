You are here: HomeNews2022 01 01Article 1435363

Regional News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Disclaimer

Source: atinkaonline.com

Several pubs at East Legon demolished by Ayawaso West Assembly

Officials of the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly on Friday, December 31, 2021, demolished about several pubs at East Legon

The incident happened at Otele Avenue. The affected pubs include Briefcase Pub and Salma’s Eatery.

The demolition according to the Awayaso West Municipal Assembly, was triggered by complaints by some residents with regards to noise pollution and other social vices.

Several structures including kiosks operating as pubs, provision shops, and Shisha joints were affected.

