Several MMDCEs were rejected because they’ve not served the NPP in any capacity - Ofori Baah

Politics of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Okaikwei Central constituency youth organizer for the New Patriotic Party, Oliver Ofori Baah, has advised persons interested in any position to serve the party well.



Reacting to the list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives released on Sunday by the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Dan Botwe, he posited that some persons who applied for the job were not well known and only surfaced because there was an opportunity for them to apply as MMDCEs.



He said service to the party from the ward level right to the national level could be a major factor to have someone appointed as an MMDCE.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said it would be in the interest of party members to continue to serve the party in their best capacities.



Oliver Ofori Baah said, “there were people who the party did not know. They only surfaced because they wanted to be MMDCEs. They thought they had money and influence and that only was enough to get them the job. If you are a party member and want a position, you have to serve. You have to be dedicated to party activities. Start serving from the ward level to the national level.”



Meanwhile, he has averred that those who were nominated deserved the job they have been given.



He said the party supporters must support the decision of the President because the nominees are deserving of their positions.



To him, we must think of the nation and serve if we are not in for our selfish interest. We want the MMDCEs to work with the MPs and constituency officers to ensure that the NPP is successful in its second term.