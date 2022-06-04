Seven years on: We’ve still not been compensated – June 3 disaster survivors

General News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Seven years after the twin disasters that killed 159 Ghanaians at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle area in the Greater Accra Region, some of the survivors have still not been compensated by the state as promised, the president of the Fire and Flood Victims Association of Ghana, Mr Thomas Sakyi has said.



“We have not received a dime as compensation”, the president said.



He made this revelation in an interview with Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, sit-in host of Accra100.5M’s morning show, Ghana Yensom, on Friday, June 3, 2022, in commemoration of the day.



According to him, not a single survivor has been paid any compensation.



“Many of the survivors of the disaster have died, as a result of the treatment meted to them after being discharged from the hospital”, he said, adding: “Many of our people felt dejected by society after the disaster”.



“These were people who were going about their business and by no fault of theirs, were caught in the disaster and had to suffer a disability that they have had to live with till death”, he bemoaned.



According to him, “some survivors are stuck in their rooms for fear of being a laughing stock in their various communities”.



At least, he noted, “we should have been compensated for the burns on our bodies”.



“Some have had their pigmentation changed and it will forever be them”, he said.



In a related development, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Kloley Klottey constituency which hosts the disaster enclave, has called on the president of the association to make details of his claims available to her.



She was of the view that the appropriate answers had to be sought from the relevant institutions in the country.



She added that the distribution of blankets and mattresses among other relief items when such incidents happen has not been helpful over the years.