Seven on bail over drug possession, unlawful control

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted seven persons bail over alleged possession and unlawful control of a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.



Robert Apai Adams, 37, and Joseph Adjetey Oko, 23, were granted bail in the sum of GHS20,000.00 with three sureties for possessing two wraps and a wrap of the dried leaves, respectively.



Samuel Afreh alias "Baboo," 33, Randy Osei, 18, alias Shadrack Bonney, Bright Afful, 24, Nathaniel Mawuli, and Eric Asare, 21 were all granted GHS80,000.00 bail with three sureties each.



All, except Mawuli and Asare, who were charged with unlawful control of Narcotics, the rest were charged with unlawful possession of Narcotics.

They have since denied their respective charges and are expected back in Court on April 26, 2022.



Police Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah told the Court presided over by Mrs. Ellen Offei Ayeh that Mawuli lived at Osu but the other accused persons lived at La.



He said the accused persons are, Afreh, laundry operator, Adams, Adjetey, dispatch rider, Osei mechanic, Afful, welder, Asare, decorator, and Mawuli, mechanic.



Inspector Ofori-Appiah said on April 23, 2022, the La District Police Command had information that a group of young men were peddling Narcotic substances in La. The Police proceeded and arrested all the seven accused persons.



Prosecution said the Police seized 52 wraps from Afreh, a quantity from Osei and Afful whilst Mawuli and Asare had 52 wraps of the substance.



The Court heard that investigation was ongoing, and the exhibit would be forwarded to the Police Forensic Laboratory for examination and report.