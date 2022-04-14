You are here: HomeNews2022 04 14Article 1515476

Regional News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: GNA

Seven killed in an attack near Zakoli

File Photo:Mud Houses in the Northern region File Photo:Mud Houses in the Northern region

Seven herdsmen suspected to be Fulanis were allegedly killed in a violent attack on two Fulani communities near Zakoli in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region on Wednesday.

 It is not clear what triggered the attacks, but some sources said it could be a retaliation of an earlier robbery attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen on a man, which led to his death at Zagbang on the Yendi - Zabzugu Road.

The Police are yet to comment on the incident.

More news on this incident to follow soon.

