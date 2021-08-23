Seven injured in another accident in Zebilla

Regional News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision opposite the Bawku West District Assembly.



According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when an Opel Zafira with registration number UE 343-21 traveling from Bawku to Bolga collided with a Kia truck.



The cars involved are Opel mini Van carrying seven passengers including a driver from Bawku to Bolga and a KIA truck with registration number GX 6122-20 traveling in the opposite direction.



All seven (7) passengers on board the Opel Zafira sustained various degrees of injuries.



Amongst them is a pregnant woman who is said to have sustained multiple fractures on both legs. The injured were immediately conveyed to the Zebilla Hospital District for treatment.



The occupants of the Kia truck were the driver and driver’s mate who bolted for fear of being lynched.



The incident received a rapid response as personnel of the Ghana Police Service led by ASP Jackson Kportufe (district commander), Ghana National Five Service and the National Ambulance Service arrived shortly after the accident occurred.



They were later joined by the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Cletus Apul Avoka. The police have commenced investigations to unravel all the facts.



Some onlookers who spoke to Zebs FM, however, blamed the recent spate of accidents on the absence of speed ramps on the newly constructed road.