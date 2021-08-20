Set up national emolument committee to streamline salaries for public officials - Dr Otchere-Ankrah

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has proposed the establishment of a National Emoluments Commission to check salary payments to public officials.



Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah made this proposal while discussing the peaceful settlement between government, the National Labour Commission and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



UTAG has agreed to suspend their strike action following a consultative meeting with the government and the National Labour Commission on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.



The three parties have over the weeks had a rough relationship but have finally come to terms.



In a statement signed by the Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, and the UTAG President, Prof. Charles Ofosu Marfo, the parties resolved to reach a consensus.



" . . whilst the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations in conjunction with the National Labour Commission (NLC) is taking steps to DISCONTINUE all legal processes (i.e., National Labour Commission vs. University Teachers Association of Ghana, Suit. No. IL/0116/2021) against UTAG, UTAG will also take steps to SUSPEND the on-going strike action;



"That government acknowledges the need to improve the working conditions of University Teachers and shall treat this with all the seriousness it deserves," a memorandum of agreement sighted by Peacefmonline.com read.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Dr. Otchere-Ankrah complained about the inconsistencies in the salaries of some public officials.



He advised that the salary structure should be streamlined believing it will help resolve the labour issues in the country.



'' . . National Emoluments Commission to assess it sector by sector . . .they should look at all the parameters, risk, commitment as well as the number of working hours and so forth . . . if we don't establish a proper structure for it and we leave it like that, it will get out of hands some day," he said.



