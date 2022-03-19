Set up eminent mediation c’ttee to resolve Bawku crisis – FOSDA to Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider establishing an Eminent Mediation Committee to facilitate an amicable resolution of the Bawku Chieftaincy crisis.



Recent escalating violence in Bawku led to the loss of three innocent lives including a nine and 16-year-old boy and girl as well as several others sustaining various degrees of injuries.



According to FOSDA, the turmoil in the area is becoming worrying and should be treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.



“This is because of the negative impacts happening on livelihoods, and fears of spillover effects throughout the Bawku environs, the Upper East Region, and the entire country at large.



“FOSDA wish to call on the President of the Republic of Ghana. HE, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider establishing an Eminent Mediation Committee to facilitate an amicable resolution of this protracted conflict that has characterized Bawku over the years,” Acting Executive Director for FOSDA, Theodora W. Anti appealed in a statement seen by Starrfm.com.gh.



Mrs. Williams Anti stated that establishing a team of Eminent Mediators as in the case of the Dagbon Conflict, will also help in resolving the conflict and fostering lasting peace to Bawku.



She also expressed concern about the display of ammunition and guns by civilians making the situation in Bawku very scary.



This is anchored on the comments of the Bawku MCE, Amadu Hamza said that “Bawku is seriously crashing down. Education is completely being destroyed. Nurses are fleeing. Residents are running away.”



“We share the pains of all parties; we call on them to exercise restraint and use the legal means to resolve their difference since the use of arms and ammunition has never resolved any dispute anywhere. We condemn all manner of violent acts and attacks. We are calling on the National Security to beef up security in the area to protect lives and property in and around Bawku township,” she added.