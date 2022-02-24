Set up committee to settle issues from polling station executive elections - Alhaji Suraj to NPP NEC

Politics of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Ali Suraj has appealed to the rank and file of the party to be guided by the collective interest of the party and the state in any move or decision they make.



According to him, the party’s interest should override the personal ambitions of any member of the party.



He noted that the decision by some members of the party to influence decisions with their funds has negatively impacted the party in the past.



“It is important that in whatever we do, we do it in the interest of the party and the interest of the country. The party has a structure and the polling station elections which is the basic affords us the opportunity to engage with the people on the ground and rebuild from there.



“This is not the first time but it is important we deal with it effectively. As a party we have to take a decision to be committed to the party and not do things that will negatively affect the issues in the party. “.



Alhaji Suraj appealed to the leadership of the party to create a reconciliatory committee that will resolve all misunderstandings emanating from the electoral process.



He emphasized the importance of the party resolving all issues and creating room for unity before the 2024 elections.



“I will say that the party should establish a committee to handle these things. The committee should be soft and should be made of people who are highly respected to handle these things. We should not allow these things to follow us to the 2024 elections.



The former Deputy Organizer of the US branch of the NPP commended Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for indicating his decision to purchase forms for all interested persons in the polling station elections.



He noted that the gesture by the Vice President is an indication of his love and appreciation for the grassroots.



Alhaji Suraj’s comment comes on the back of some violence recorded in the purchase of forms for the polling station executive elections.



It was reported over the weekend that some members of the party clashed in the Kade constituency of the Eastern Region.