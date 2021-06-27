Set political differences aside and elect a Presiding Member - Abura chief appeals

Politics of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: GNA

Nana Nkwefi VIII, Acting President of the Abura Traditional Area has appealed to the Assembly Members of Abura-Asebu- Kwamankese (AAK) District to eschew partisan affiliations and elect a Presiding Member (PM) to facilitate the efficient running of the district.



He said the growth of the district should be their utmost concern as they seek to improve the standard of living of the people.



Nana Nkwefi, who doubles as the Gyasihene of Abura Traditional Area, made the appeal when the Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan paid a courtesy call on him at his palace to introduce herself and solicit support to transform the Region.



He said partisan politics only created enmity among the people and slowed down development and must not be continued after elections and asked all to forge ahead in unity and work towards the development of their Areas.



The Acting President expressed concern about how partisan politics had polarized the country, saying that, such an attitude only retarded the Country's growth.



He called on the Assembly Members to first consider the district's developmental agenda if they were to serve the interest of their electorates.



He pleaded with them to believe in the capabilities of each other and work towards uniting the district for development and not for opportunities to pull each other down.



The Regional Minister reiterated the call for unity among Assembly Members and stressed the need for Ghanaians, to put their political interests aside after every election and rally behind the government in power to ensure accelerated development of the nation.



She said national development could be enhanced through unity, peace and hard work, irrespective of the political party affiliation and urged Ghanaians to yearn for the country's welfare and growth.



Mrs Assan urged the members to as a matter of urgency, make collective and decisive efforts to elect a PM to work towards a common goal.



At Asebu Traditional Area, Professor Okatakyie Amenfi VII, Omanhen of Asebu State, urged the government to invest more in the area of tourism in Ghana and touted the need to develop the numerous historical sites and places at Asebu, which was yet to be tapped to generate income for the country.



He asked for the provision of basic amenities such as electricity, water and good roads, among others for tourists visiting the area to feel comfortable and safe.



Okakaber Idun Andoh X, Omanhene of Kwamankese traditional area on his part expressed gratitude to the Minister for recognizing the importance of chiefs in developing and transforming the country.



