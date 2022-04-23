Serwaa Broni saga: ASEPA re-petitions CHRAJ, calls for investigations

General News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

The Alliance For Social Equity and Public Accountability(ASEPA) has filed a fresh petition against the President of Ghana at the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) asking for the allegations against President Akufo-Addo by Serwaa Broni to be looked into.



The petition on allegations of Abuse of Office, Human Rights Abuse and Criminal Misconduct leveled by Miss Evelyn Aidoo also known as Serwaa Broni, filed today (Friday) became necessary after an earlier one submitted in October 2021 got missing with CHRAJ.



Who Is She?



The Canadian-based Ghanaian lady has in the last few months been trending on social media for perhaps all the wrong reasons.



Besides claiming to have had an amorous relationship with the President, Serwaa Broni has among other things, posted images with the President and screenshots of chats she claims to be between her and President Akufo-Addo; to buttress her assertions.



Over the weekend, she alleged during a media engagement with one Kevin Taylor that there was an orchestrated robbery attack on her to retrieve some private information she had on the president which she pinned on the President and some of his assigns.



Private Petition



Similarly, three private Ghanaians have petitioned Parliament to impeach the President over the saga.



Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, Elikem Kotoko and Stephen Kwabena Attuh, hold the view that the allegations, if proven to be true, would amount to “human rights abuse, abuse of office, exposing the security of Ghana to external threat…” as well as “…dragging the name of the high office of President into disrepute”.



According to them, the president may have abused his office if those allegations levelled against him are true and will demand that necessary action must be taken against him.



Re-Petition



Speaking of Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia Programme, the Executive Director Mr. Mensah Thompson explained that they also wants CHRAJ to investigate the involvement of the General Secretary of the NPP John Boadu, Former CID Boss Tiwaa Addo Danquah, Col.Michael Opoku Head of Operations at National Security, Dr. Gordon Ofei-Larbi personal physician of the President, Kennedy Agyapong MP Assin Central and Management of Golden Tulip Hotels Accra over their involvement in the allegations.



"ASEPA also wants a former National Security Operative at the Kotoka International Airport one Hopeson Adorye to be investigated and appropriate action taken in respect of his involvement in the scandal".



