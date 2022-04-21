Serwaa Broni's robbery claims against National Security disturbing – Ablakwa

Politics of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

North Tongu lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the Minority will invite Serwaa Broni as part of their investigations into her claims against President Akufo-Addo and some officials of the national security.



He said the Minority is nonetheless uninterested in the alleged affair between her and the President.



“We don’t care about the moral issues and who slept with who. The national security being used to stage robberies is what we are concerned with and the Police CID coming in to cover up. If national security is staging robberies, how safe are we? All of us uncovering wrongs in our society are not safe. The abuse of office is worrying and all of us must be concerned,” he told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday.



He added: “We will reach out to her to see the kind of evidence she has and then we will take the next step.”



Meanwhile, security analyst Adam Bona has revealed his checks at the Police CID confirm that there is a docket on the alleged attacks by some national security operatives on Serwaa Broni, the woman who claims to have had an affair with President Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the docket was inherited by the current CID boss Ken Yeboah when he took over the office.



“I have checked and I’m reliably informed that there’s a docket on Serwaa Broni at the Police headquarters. The current CID boss ken Yeboah inherited the docket on the alleged attack. My expectation is by now he would have spoken to the issue of criminality especially as the President’s name is mentioned,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday.



He noted the national security minister should have addressed the issue by now since the President, who has been accused, is the head of the national security council.



“I think by now the National security should be addressing this matter. The President is the chairman of the national security council and his name is being mentioned and no statement is being issued. The national security should have spoken to it long ago”.



Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has waded into the claims of abuse of power following allegations of Serwaa Broni.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



