Serwaa Broni explains how she met Hopeson Adorye

General News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Serwaa Broni accuses Hopeson Adorye of aiding attack on her



Hopeson Adorye denies ransacking Serwaa Broni’s hotel



Recording of Hopeson Adorye admitting to hotel break-in played in an interview with Kevin Taylor



In a February 2022 interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, former New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye addressed some allegations made against him by a Ghanaian woman based in Canada, Evelyn Aidoo alias Serwaa Broni.



According to Hopeson Adorye, he never accessed a hotel room he had booked for her as she has alleged.



A furious Adorye told Kofi Adomah that contrary to her allegations, Serwaa Broni who got to know President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through him has attempted to extort the president using blackmail and that has led to a strain in the relationship between himself and the woman.



But in a latest interview with American-based social commentator, Kevin Taylor, Serwaa Broni has refuted claims that she met the president through Hopeson Adorye.



According to her, she met the president through Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



Asked about her relationship with Hopeson Adorye, Serwaa Broni stated, “I know him, he is actually not my friend but I got to know him through a mutual friend in the UK. It was at a time when he was travelling to Canada and needed my assistance.”



Infuriated over the allegations of him breaking into Serwaa Broni’s hotel and attempting to access her laptop, Hopeson Adorye in his interview with Kofi Adomah blurted saying, "...She is a primitive lady. I have voice notes and text messages...This girl will go naked on the streets of Canada, mark my words. For lying against me. It was my prayer to God when she made those allegations against me. It may take long, but people will see it."



But in her recent interview with Kevin Taylor, Serwaa Broni insisted Hopeson Adorye ransacked her hotel room and attempted to access her laptop in 2017.



She alleged that the former parliamentary candidate admitted to the break-in during a meeting with the former head of the Police CID, Maame Yaa Tiwaaa Addo-Danquah.



A recording of the alleged meeting with Hopeson Adorye, the former CID boss and Serwaa Broni was subsequently played during the interview.



“I have never denied that I went for the key,” a voice said to be that of Hopeson Adorye is heard admitting to taking a key to Serwaa Broni’s hotel room from hotel staff and accessing same in the voice recording.



Watch the full interview between Kevin Taylor and Serwaa Broni below:



TWI NEWS