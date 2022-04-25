Serwaa Broni: Akufo-Addo must clear his name – Jantuah 

General News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A social commentator and Leading Member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah has urged President Akufo-Addo to clear his name over the allegations leveled against him by Serwaa Broni.



According to him, the allegations are not good for the image of Ghana and the President should be absolved from the issue.



“I am not saying it is right but the high office of the President should not be allowed to go through this type of accusation.



"So I will have felt that the fact that this lady has said what she said, the President should also take action because you are pointing at his conduct.



“If he stays silent, some will deduce that silence means consent. He has lawyers. I don’t think the President should be silent about this because it covers everybody in Ghana.



"He is our President and his conduct is key,” Mr. Jantuah disclosed on Starr FM while commenting on the call by some three Ghanaians in Parliament to investigate the matter.



He continued that “Kelvin Tarlor must be interviewed by whoever set up the inquiry if it should happen. For me the President needs to be absolved from this, whatever the case is, be it President Akufo-Addo, be it President Mahama, be it any President. It doesn’t look good for a country.



Serwaa Broni has alleged that the government sponsored an attack on her in order to silence her from making public her relationship with the President.



In an interview with popular social media activist, Kevin Taylor, Serwaa Broni showed alleged text messages between her and the President.



The allegations has triggered three Ghanaian citizens, Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, Elikem Kotoko and Stephen Kwabena Attuh to petitioned Parliament on the matter.



However, Mr. Jantuah also bemoaned how Africa and Ghanaians handle such issues when they come, adding that irrespective of who is President, the high office of the land should not be dragged into such matters and left anyhow.



“Don’t know her words to be true but we need to get to the bottom of it and so if that is the case and Parliament is concerned why don’t they invite the woman.



"That is the only way you can ascertain what the woman has said. Invite the woman televising the interview with her and ask questions you will ask if it’s Parliament that will handle it.



“Because if it’s not true then you are accusing the President wrongly. If it’s not true then we need to get that out of the way because it’s not fair on the President for such allegations to be made against him and we don’t see the truth.



"Responsible is on the President but he will need to wait to hear any inquiry and then get his lawyers to come in and speak on his behalf.”